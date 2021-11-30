UAE National Day: Thumbay Group plants 50 trees to mark country's Golden Jubilee

Fifty per cent discount on out patient consultations offered on Nov 30 and Dec 1

Supplied photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 30 Nov 2021, 3:58 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Nov 2021, 4:01 PM

Representatives of Thumbay Healthcare along with Indian Association Ajman, top management and COO’s, Thumbay University Hospital staff, faculty and the community came together to celebrate the UAE’s 50th National Day and Commemoration Day with a series of events and activities, including observing a moment of silence to honour martyrs who have fallen as the flag was raised half-mast.

On the occasion, a 50 per cent discount on out patient (OPD) consultations throughout Thumbay Healthcare's specialities was also announced. The offer runs for two days - November 30 from 9am to 9pm and December 1 from 11am to 7pm.

The 24x7 emergency departments, laboratory and pharmacy will be operational on both days and residents can enjoy 15 per cent discount on laboratory and radiology services.

Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice-president of Healthcare, said: “As UAE marks its 50th National Day, it holds a special place of pride in our hearts with its achievements across the globe. United Arab Emirates has become a home away from home and a hub for healthcare and medical tourism in the region. Planting trees reflects the noble values of this nation that it stands for and our contribution towards the green initiative campaign. We have also announced 50 per cent discount across all specialities on OPD consultations for the benefit of the community and as a mark of respect to the visionary leaders of this country who have always believed in giving back to the society”.

Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of the Group said: “Thumbay Group’s zeal for embarking on unique initiatives, always in alignment with the strategic vision of the UAE’s leadership has been the reason for his consistent success.”

Thumbay Group’s pioneering role in the region has led to create something unique. It is the first such project in the private sector not only in the UAE, but also the entire Middle East region, and has evolved as a regional hub of futuristic medical education, state-of-the-art healthcare and cutting-edge research, creating a mark in the global map.