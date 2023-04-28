UAE leads the world in vaccinations, says official

National Immunisation Programme is now a model for others to follow

The National Immunisation Programme has made the UAE a world leader in vaccinations, a top official has said.

Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, said that the programme, which has become one of the most effective prevention strategy, is now a model for others to follow.

Dr Al Rand reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to collaborating with health authorities to enhance awareness about the importance of vaccinations and their effectiveness in reducing infectious diseases targeted by vaccines.

“We look forward to increasing vaccine coverage and improving public health in the community while enhancing preventive awareness and commitment to it. This will support the National Immunisation Programme and help us raise vaccine coverage rates to 99 percent and above,” Al Rand, said, adding that the vaccines available in the UAE are safe and secure, and follow international best practices.

World Immunisation Week

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has joined the world in commemorating World Immunisation Week, celebrated globally under the theme ‘The Big Catch Up,’ by launching a vaccine awareness campaign in coordination with health authorities.

The annual campaign will involve educational activities, scientific seminars, and innovative awareness lectures to highlight the importance of vaccination, increase demand for immunisation services, and emphasise the importance of completing vaccines and doses prescribed in the National Immunisation Programme.

Observed from April 24 to 30, World Immunisation Week is a global event meant to emphasise the need for joint and integrated efforts to promote the use of vaccines and safeguard individuals of all ages from vaccine-preventable diseases.

The ministry stated that the scientific and awareness activities during the week will focus on three key areas. The first involves raising awareness among community members about the importance of vaccinations for individuals of all ages per the national immunisation schedules.

Another area is intensifying educational activities by disseminating awareness of the importance of vaccines.

Lastly, it aims at enhancing the capabilities of healthcare workers by educating them on the latest global vaccination recommendations. Additionally, the annual event aims to reduce the health, social, and economic burden caused by preventable diseases through upping vaccine coverage.

Training workshops

Dr Nada Al Marzouqi, Director of the Department of Public Health and Prevention, stated that World Immunisation Week 2023 has strategic pillars to intensify awareness campaigns across various media and social channels. “The event seeks to enhance coordination among health authorities and promote cooperation in conducting training workshops for health workers,” said Al Marzouqi.

“These workshops will focus on discussing new developments and building confidence in the safety and efficacy of vaccines, as well as emphasizing the significance of taking vaccines and completing the necessary doses to protect both individuals and the community,” Al Marzouqi.

