UAE leaders offer condolences to Chinese President over victims of landslide, fire

Published: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 10:46 AM

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of condolences to President Xi Jinping of China over victims of a landslide in southwestern China's Yunnan province, as well as to the victims of the building fire in east Jiangxi Province, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

The Ruler wished for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Chinese President.

