UAE: Indian, Bangladeshi expats win Dh1.7 million in Big Ticket draws

Residents plan to use the money to invest in kids' education, settle pending dues among others

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 11:29 AM

Indian and Bangladeshi expats won Dh1.7 million in weekly draws and a summer bonanza cash giveaway held last month by Big Ticket in Abu Dhabi.

While the ‘Big Summer Bonanza’ winner pocketed Dh500,000, throughout the month of July, four lucky winners each took home Dh300,000 in the weekly draws.

Resident wins after trying for 15 years

Colin D’Souza, Big Ticket’s first-ever cash bonanza giveaway winner, first heard about Big Ticket as a child some 30 years ago, when it first started in Abu Dhabi. The Indian expat vowed to purchase raffle tickets when he got older.

Some 15 years ago, he began purchasing Big Ticket raffle tickets after getting a job and starting his career. He has been buying tickets every month till he finally received the life-changing phone call. He currently works as a senior accountant and lives in Abu Dhabi with his wife and children. He seeks to invest his winning amount into the future education of his children.

Weekly draw winner from Qatar

Noushad Kutty, an Indian expat based in Qatar, was the first lucky winner of last month’s weekly draw. The winner of the Dh300,000 cash prize works as a technician at a trading and services company. Kutty was thrilled to learn that he had won and was looking forward to making good use of the windfall.

Abu Dhabi group gets lucky

Abu Dhabi resident Damisetti Rama Kiran Kumar was the second weekly draw winner. He has been residing in the capital for the past three years. The Indian expat has been pooling money with a group of 10 friends to buy Big Ticket raffle tickets every month for the past couple of years.

When Big Ticket’s representatives called him, he was overjoyed. Kumar plans to spend his share of the winnings on his family back home.

Sharjah winner to settle pending dues

Fayas Padinharayil, an Indian expat based in Sharjah for the past seven years, won Dh300,000 in the third weekly draw.

Currently working as a sales representative in Ajman, Padinharayil said that he has been pooling his money monthly with his uncle for the past couple of years. He will be splitting the prize evenly to settle pending payments.

Expat hopes to start new business

Rinku Deb Rada Kanta, a Bangladeshi expat, won Dh300,000 in the final weekly draw of July. A resident of Sharjah, Kanta purchased his ticket during the final week of the month. He is looking to invest the full amount into a business that he had been working on with his friend.

“Big Ticket is all about luck, I believe that I won the amount purely based on my luck,” Kanta added.