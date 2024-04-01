UAE-India flights: New non-stop daily service from Abu Dhabi to Kerala from next month

Photo: AFP file

Published: Mon 1 Apr 2024, 12:26 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Apr 2024, 10:15 PM

There are more travel options during the upcoming summer vacation with India’s budget airline IndiGo announcing new direct flights between Abu Dhabi and the north Kerala district of Kannur from next month.

Starting from May 9, there will be non-stop daily flights connecting the coastal city of Kerala and the UAE Capital.

A flight will depart from Kannur at 12.40am to reach Abu Dhabi by 2.35am. The return flight will depart from Abu Dhabi at 3.45am to arrive in Kannur by 8.40am.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

With the addition of these flights, IndiGo will operate 56 weekly flights to Abu Dhabi from 8 cities in India, promoting travel, trade, and tourism between the two countries.

“We are continuously working towards providing our customers with superior connectivity and enhanced accessibility to explore new horizons with our ever-expanding range of travel options. IndiGo remains committed to delivering on its promise of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network,” Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales at IndiGo, said.

The new service to Kannur is poised to offer more travel options to passengers during the upcoming summer vacations. New services have been introduced when the Abu Dhabi Tourism Strategy 2030 focuses on increasing the number of visitors to the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

ALSO READ: