UAE: Iconic Yas Marina Circuit to stage World Triathlon Championship Series races

Official race routes and medals for the participants have also been revealed

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 19 Feb 2023, 4:09 PM

Thousands of local, regional and international triathletes will gather in the UAE Capital next month to take part in the world triathlon champion.

Abu Dhabi Sports Council on Sunday announced the official race routes for the World Triathlon Championship Series race in Abu Dhabi, presented by Daman, with the Yas Marina Circuit selected as the venue. The medals for the participants have also been revealed.

Taking place on March 3-4, the season-opening race will see the world’s best professional and amateur triathletes challenge themselves on one of Abu Dhabi’s iconic sporting destinations as the prestigious competition returns to the home of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix.

The event, which will attract thousands of local, regional and international triathletes, features fifteen race categories including the Elite Men and Women, Elite Para and Age Group, Junior and dedicated races for athletes of determination.

The race gets underway with the swimming leg in Yas Marina’s aquamarine waters against a stunning backdrop of the W Abu Dhabi hotel and the famous motorsport circuit, surrounded by the spectacular mega yachts and luxury boats. This swim course is well-known across the triathlon circuits in the world as one of the most beautiful swim-sections of the season.

Following the completion of the swim, triathletes will have the unique opportunity of tackling the same course faced by Formula One drivers as they cycle around the track. The bike course is described by race organisers as "a level of technicality to excite the seasoned triathletes looking for a challenge, while also well suited to the beginners". The Grandstands will also be open so fans can cheer on their favourite triathletes as they make their way around the circuit.

The final leg of the race will be the all-important run to the finish line with the flat course presenting an opportunity for people to set their personal best timings in the presence of thousands of spectators.

World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi medals revealed

The 2023 World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi medals have also been revealed, which will be awarded to all participants who complete their race. In addition, podium medals will also be presented on stage to the top three finishers of each age category.

Designed in the UAE, the centre of the medal is the ‘World Triathlon’ globe with the three apex elements representing the nine points of dynamic balance that all triathletes share: Swim-Bike-Run, Mind-Body-Soul, Earth-Air-Water. The globe is encapsulated by three spinning orbits, signifying how these elements come together harmoniously.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Rumaithi, Director of International Events at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We are thrilled to announce that Yas Marina Circuit will once again be the venue for the World Triathlon Championship Series race in Abu Dhabi.

“While it is famous for its motorsport competitions, it is also a multi-purpose venue that caters for a number of different activities, and we have worked closely with our strategic partners to ensure the races are enjoyable and competitive while giving participants a unique opportunity of challenging themselves at an iconic world-class venue.

“As well as the race routes, we are also enhancing the way people enjoy the action, with the Event Village having plenty of activities for all, while there will be ample places across the Island to watch the world’s best triathletes and cheer [them] on your family and friends.

“Hosting the World Triathlon Championship Series is part of our on-going efforts to grow sport in Abu Dhabi and strengthen the Emirate’s position as a leading global sporting destination.”

Taghrid AlSaeed, Executive Director of Group Communications & Destination Marketing for Miral, added: “The event provides an opportunity to showcase the very best of Yas Island to not just the triathletes and spectators, but to millions of TV viewers around the world, in a pinnacle event on the triathlon sporting calendar. Today, Yas Island is a leading sporting and entertainment destination in the Middle East, with something for all to enjoy, and we hope people can experience the other activities that are on offer during their visit.”

As well as watching the triathletes go head-to-head, people can also visit the Event Village where they will not be short of options for entertainment and activities. Located at the Formula 1 pit lanes, the free admission village will be home to various F&B outlets, kids’ play zones, sponsor booths, perfect viewing platforms of the race and the official merchandise store.

Event attracts big names in triathlon

The World Triathlon Championship Series in Abu Dhabi has attracted some of the biggest names in the triathlon world. In the men’s category, the top 10 triathletes will be in action with French World No.1, with world champion Leo Bergere headlining the stellar list.

In the women’s category, World No.2 Georgia Taylor-Brown will be the top-ranked athlete, which will also feature six more of the world’s top-10 triathletes, including World No.3 Taylor Spivey of the USA.

