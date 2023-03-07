UAE: Free footballs to inspire girls to play sport in new Manchester City campaign

Abu Dhabi and Dubai saw the community let down their hair and celebrate with song, dance and lots of colour
To mark International Women’s Day, Manchester City announced the launch of its 'Same City Same Passion' campaign, now in its sixth year running, to promote inclusivity and female participation in football.
The 'Same City Same Passion' campaign will provide free footballs to help inspire young girls across the globe to play football. Through the campaign, anyone can send a girl that’s passionate about football a free Puma football, by nominating her on the Manchester City website.
Since 2018, the club has provided over 6,000 footballs worldwide as part of the movement, with 315 young female players entering the 'Same City Same Passion' campaign last year from the UAE.
As part of last year’s edition of the campaign, the club hosted exclusive pop-up events at Expo 2020 Dubai and Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi with visits from Karen Bardsley, Esme Morgan and Laura Coombs from Manchester City Women’s first team, engaging fans and inspiring a new generation of female participation in the sport from the region.
ALSO READ:
Abu Dhabi and Dubai saw the community let down their hair and celebrate with song, dance and lots of colour
A participant can claim the jackpot with this simpler format by matching the seven digits in any order
Beneficiaries included those who were jailed over financial disputes
Today marks one month since a devastating series of quakes ripped through Turkey and Syria, killing at least 50,000 and leaving many more injured
Released in 2020, the book 'Showpiece City: How Architecture Made Dubai' chronicles the life and times of John Harris, and his contributions to the emirate's architecture
The accused had agreed to sell the resident cars from a showroom he claimed to own, only to refuse to hand the vehicles over upon receiving the payment
The heart-warming video shows His Highness delivering a unique lesson to Grade 1 students on the importance of sustainability and environmental conservation
How to travel by air or bus, cost of all-inclusive packages, documents needed; all you need to know