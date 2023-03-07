UAE: Free footballs to inspire girls to play sport in new Manchester City campaign

As part of last year’s edition, the club hosted exclusive pop-up events at Expo 2020 Dubai and Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 10:32 AM

To mark International Women’s Day, Manchester City announced the launch of its 'Same City Same Passion' campaign, now in its sixth year running, to promote inclusivity and female participation in football.

The 'Same City Same Passion' campaign will provide free footballs to help inspire young girls across the globe to play football. Through the campaign, anyone can send a girl that’s passionate about football a free Puma football, by nominating her on the Manchester City website.

Since 2018, the club has provided over 6,000 footballs worldwide as part of the movement, with 315 young female players entering the 'Same City Same Passion' campaign last year from the UAE.

As part of last year’s edition of the campaign, the club hosted exclusive pop-up events at Expo 2020 Dubai and Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi with visits from Karen Bardsley, Esme Morgan and Laura Coombs from Manchester City Women’s first team, engaging fans and inspiring a new generation of female participation in the sport from the region.

