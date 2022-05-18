UAE: FNC affirms great confidence in Sheikh Mohamed's leadership

Members observe moment of silence to pray and remember late Sheikh Khalifa

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 18 May 2022, 7:46 PM

The Federal National Council (FNC) has affirmed great confidence in the new President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as the leader and protector of the nation and its achievements.

The 61-year-old leader is the country’s third president, succeeding his brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on May 13, at the age of 73.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, following the election of Sheikh Mohamed as the new UAE President, the FNC said: “We know Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the great love for his people, his generosity and keenness on the well-being of the present and future generations.

“His Arab brothers know him for being loyal to their causes, supporting the stability of their countries, a world peace maker who supports the truth and upholds justice wherever it is required, which has earned the UAE and its people the respect and appreciation from the entire world.”

During the FNC meeting on Wednesday, chaired by Speaker of the FNC Saqr Ghobash, the members observed a moment of silence to pray and remember the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The members also congratulated the people of the UAE on the appointment of Sheikh Mohamed as the new UAE President.

As representatives of the people of the UAE, the FNC members said they have pledged their allegiance, loyalty and sincerity to Sheikh Mohamed.

The FNC members said the council will remain committed to supporting the UAE leadership’s Shura process, and the partnership between the executive and legislative authorities as a charter, and the foundation of the rule of law.

“The FNC is fully confident that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will witness new achievements, and with it, God willing, the process of building the state and people will continue. The Emirates will remain a great nation that upholds values of tolerance, prioritising security and safety, and a meeting place for the people from different parts of the world for the greatness of humanity,” said the FNC statement.

“We ask God to protect Sheikh Mohamed, grant him wisdom, and to always guide him for the good of our country, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the entire world.”