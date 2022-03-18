UAE

UAE expresses solidarity with Japan over earthquake victims

At least four people died and hundreds were injured

By Wam

Published: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 1:21 PM

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Japan over the earthquake that struck Japan's northeast coast off Fukushima, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sympathy to the Japanese government, people, and families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

