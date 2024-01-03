UAE: Driving to Oman? New AI scanners to speed up Al Ain border inspections for tourists

Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Published: Wed 3 Jan 2024, 2:25 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Jan 2024, 3:37 PM

Land custom centres in the emirate of Abu Dhabi will soon see an increase in efficiency and security with the introduction of new technology, including artificial intelligence (AI).

The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs has completed a project to provide its centres in Al Ain city with advanced inspection devices, supported by AI and rapid non-stop scanning technology.

The Khatm Al Shiklah and Mezyad customs centres, which are located on the border between UAE and Oman, have been equipped with seven state-of-the-art X-ray scanning devices (among the most advanced globally), as well as two central control and operation rooms for the inspection devices.

The project aims to facilitate smooth and fast passage at customs ports, as well as to enhance security and ease trade routes. The rapid non-stop scanning technology has a capacity of up to 100 trucks, 150 tourist vehicles, and 150 buses per hour. The modern operating systems in the inspection devices are the first of their kind to be implemented in the UAE.

