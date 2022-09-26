UAE: Digital platform to issue instant traditional hunting licences

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi announces at Adihex that falconers can obtain the licence through TAMM platform

Published: Mon 26 Sep 2022, 8:42 PM

The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) has announced the immediate issuance of traditional hunting licences (falconry) through the “TAMM” platform. The move is part of the framework of government trends to enhance the digital transformation process in the emirate.

TAMM is an Abu Dhabi government portal and one-stop-shop digital platform, which will allow falconers to obtain the licence immediately with ease and efficiency, avoiding the need to visit to a service centre.

The announcement coincided with EAD’s participation at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex), which kicked off at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre on Monday and will run until October 2.

Ahmed Al Hashemi, executive director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at EAD, said: “Law No. 22 of 2005 regulating wild hunting in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi established a legal framework for wild hunting activities. The law establishes environmental controls and standards that comply with the higher objectives of efforts to preserve wild animal species in a manner that does not conflict with the sustainability of their numbers in their natural habitats.

He added: “The Executive Council Decision No. (5) of 2021 regarding amendments to the executive regulations of the Hunting Law was issued last year to support the hunting sector in its efforts to preserve the heritage of traditional hunting in Abu Dhabi. It stipulated that the EAD shall issue permission for hunting using traditional methods, outside designated hunting areas determined by EAD. Hunting is prohibited in specific areas, which includes hunting within the boundaries of pastoral reserves and nature reserves or near prohibited areas.”

The official noted that the resolution stipulates that the licence shall include the terms and conditions of the permission to hunt, including the seasons and areas of hunting, the species hunted by traditional methods, and other conditions necessary.

The terms are designed to implement the provisions of the laws in the matter of preserving species and to establish and promote sustainable hunting by traditional methods.”

Al Hashemi indicated that the EAD has determined the species allowed to be hunted by licensed falconers, which includes Houbara birds only. Hunting is permitted using licensed falcons registered with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and proof of their registration should be submitted if requested, which ensures the practices of hunting fall within specific legal and environmental controls.

Traditional hunting is restricted to open areas, away from main and secondary roads, and is to avoid prohibited places such as nature reserves, forests, residential, military, and petroleum production areas. The agency stressed the need for the licensee to abide by the period specified for hunting, with permits issued for one season only. Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi will also start licensing wild hunting for the 2022-2023 season from October 20 to January 20, 2023.

Terms and conditions set by EAD:

>> It is prohibited to hunt any kind of wild animal and cause it disturbance. It is also forbidden to drive vehicles over and cause damage to vegetation.

>> It is also prohibited to transfer a hunting permit to another person. The permit must be carried while hunting and presented upon request.

>> In order to obtain a licence to hunt falcons, it is required that the applicant be a citizen of the UAE and be at least 18 years old.

>> The falcon should be registered in The Falcon Registration System of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

>> With the activation of the instant service, falconers will be able to apply for a wild hunting license through the “TAMM” smart application or the “TAMM” website, which is accessed through Emirates digital ID using the UAE Pass.

>> After approval of the terms and conditions, the applicant falconer will obtain a wild hunting license electronically through ecosystem “TAMM.”

