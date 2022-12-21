UAE condemns Taliban's decision to ban girls from higher education

The country reaffirms that this decision violates fundamental human rights, contravene the teachings of Islam, and must be swiftly reversed

File

By WAM Published: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 9:23 PM Last updated: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 9:46 PM

Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, reiterated the UAE's strong condemnation of the most recent decision by the Taliban to ban Afghan women and girls from accessing higher education. The decision is the latest example of the restrictions imposed on Afghan women and girls since August 2021 aimed at their erasure from public life.

The decision profoundly jeopardises the international community's efforts to engage with the Taliban in the interest of the Afghan people.

The UAE reaffirms that this decision, as well as the earlier bans on girls from accessing secondary education, violate fundamental human rights, contravene the teachings of Islam, and must be swiftly reversed.

The UAE will remain steadfast in its long-standing support for and commitment to Afghanistan's sovereignty, stability, security, and prosperity, in cooperation with regional and international partners.

