UAE condemns Israeli forces' storming of Palestinian city of Nablus

Limited number of tables for the opening night are still available for reservations
The UAE condemned Israeli forces' storming of the Palestinian city of Nablus, which resulted in the death and injury of numerous people.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) called on Israeli authorities to reduce escalation and avoid steps that exacerbate tension and instability in the region.
The Ministry stressed the importance of supporting all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, as well as putting an end to illegal practices that threaten reaching a two-state solution and establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
ALSO READ:
Limited number of tables for the opening night are still available for reservations
UAE entities firm up 11 deals worth Dh5.8 billion on the third day of the International Defence Exhibition and Navdex 2023
‘Dubai Courts will issue a decision to license private companies to provide judgement execution services’
New phase of Operation Chivalrous Knight 2 focuses on the recovery and rehabilitation of those affected by the earthquake
Dreamscape, a VR company co-founded by Steven Spielberg, presents a unique immersive edutainment dining concept
Oxygen therapy helped save tissues in her three middle fingers from getting impacted beyond repair
The campaign will extend over six weeks and see offers on bulk buys, international brands, private labels as well as groceries
Referred to as ‘shooting stars’, meteors are space rocks that enter the Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds and burn up