UAE: 9-year-old walks across 7 emirates, ends journey at Expo 2020 Dubai

Leaders discuss ways of enhancing relations between participating countries
UAE2 days ago
A nine-year-old boy has taken a seven-kilometre hike around each of the UAE’s seven emirates. Finlay Reeves’ walk for children’s charity concluded at the Expo 2020 Dubai site on Sunday.
Finlay chose to use his hike to raise awareness for Football for Humanity, a charity that uses football-focused interventions to tackle complex social issues and protect vulnerable children facing the threat of abuse, exploitation and trafficking.
The Expo 2020 media team quoted Reeves as saying: “I chose Football for Humanity ... because I love football and it brings joy to me and it would probably bring joy to other people doing stuff like that … They could play football… it will bring them joy and happiness.”
Leaders discuss ways of enhancing relations between participating countries
UAE2 days ago
The four teenagers' innovative headband won an international competition
UAE2 days ago
'Stan' the 67 million-year-old dino fossil, will be one of the main exhibits at at the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi
UAE2 days ago
Members can earn rewards without having to present an app or a loyalty card, or even scan barcodes or receipts
UAE2 days ago
Businesses in cybersecurity, smart city, insure-tech, fintech, and public safety technologies stand to benefit from the programme
UAE2 days ago
The top prize of Dh10 million is still waiting to be won in the upcoming Grand Draw on March 26 at 9pm
UAE2 days ago
Complex interactions between other well known waves and magnetism, gravity or convection could drive the HFR waves at this speed
UAE2 days ago
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa expressed his sincere condolences and solace on the death of Sheikha Sheikha
UAE3 days ago