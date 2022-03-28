UAE: 9-year-old walks across 7 emirates, ends journey at Expo 2020 Dubai

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 28 Mar 2022, 11:22 AM Last updated: Mon 28 Mar 2022, 11:28 AM

A nine-year-old boy has taken a seven-kilometre hike around each of the UAE’s seven emirates. Finlay Reeves’ walk for children’s charity concluded at the Expo 2020 Dubai site on Sunday.

Finlay chose to use his hike to raise awareness for Football for Humanity, a charity that uses football-focused interventions to tackle complex social issues and protect vulnerable children facing the threat of abuse, exploitation and trafficking.

The Expo 2020 media team quoted Reeves as saying: “I chose Football for Humanity ... because I love football and it brings joy to me and it would probably bring joy to other people doing stuff like that … They could play football… it will bring them joy and happiness.”