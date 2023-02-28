UAE: 7 restaurants that offer free meal to the needy, visit visa holders

File photo

Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 6:40 AM

Charity is ingrained in the UAE’s culture and society and it’s not limited to individuals.

Under the UAE’s billion meals initiative, a record 600 million meals were donated last year.

Within the UAE, many Asian and Arabic restaurants offer free meals to needy blue-collar workers and people who are on a visit visa, especially from low-income countries.

These eateries mainly serve Arabic, Pakistani, Afghan and Indian cuisines. Below is the list of restaurants that offer free meals:

>> Foul W Hummus: The Arabic restaurant is giving free food so that no one should go hungry. People can choose from the menu of Foul W Hummus, falafel, moutabal, hummus with pine nuts, sandwiches and more.

>> Fatta Kawareh: This Egyptian eatery in Abu Hail also provides free meal to the needy. Restaurant manager Atiya Yousef said this initiative was launched during the holy month of Ramadan last year when they noticed that people who couldn’t afford the meals walked into the restaurant.

>> Yummy Dosa: The Indian eatery doesn’t charge people who donate blood and also those who don’t have money to pay for their meal. Jugal Parekh, managing director, Yummy Dosa, said free meal for blood donors is always on so people who have a receipt of blood donation can visit any of the three restaurants in Dubai and Sharjah to enjoy the restaurant’s cuisines without paying anything.

File photo

>> Karachi Star: The restaurant, which serves Pakistani and Indian dishes, has been offering free meals to the poor and the expats on the visit visa who ran out of money. “People who are jobless, or on a visit visa, or whose visas have expired can come to our restaurants in Muweilah and Saja, Sharjah, and we will provide them with a free meal,” said Shahid Asghar Bangash, owner of the Karachi Star Restaurant. This service is offered to people in need, irrespective of the country they belong to.

>> Shinwari Tikka: Located in Deira, the restaurant offers free food to anyone who seeks help. “On average we get four people a day – sometimes even more – who request a free meal,” said Khair Al Ameen, owner of the restaurant.

>> Khair Darbar: The restaurant in Al Quoz offers a free meal to blue-collar workers or whoever requests it.

>> Pak Khair Darbar: Located in Deira Dubai, Pak Khair Darbar offers Pakistani and Indian delicacies. It also serves free food to the people who request it.

