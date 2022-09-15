UAE: 40 Hollywood stunt women to practise skydiving in Abu Dhabi for a world record

Their goal is to perfectly hold hands as they dive from the sky with their heads down — falling at over 250km per hour in just 80 seconds

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 2:58 PM

Forty of the world's best female skydivers are set to train in Abu Dhabi as they gun for a record-breaking feat.

From September 19 to 24, the skydivers — who are all Hollywood stunt women — will be at the world's biggest wind tunnel of Clymb Abu Dhabi to practise the "core" of their formation for the record attempts.

The goal is to perfectly and safely hold hands as they dive from the sky — with their heads down — falling at over 250km per hour in just 80 seconds.

With a massive diameter of 32 feet, Clymb’s tunnel will allow the women to do this challenging formation over and over again — without having to jump out of a plane.

The team's original mission, called Project 19, was to build a 100-way women's "vertical" (heads-down) and set the world record in 2020.

They wanted to do the stunt in 2020 to celebrate the centenary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote in the US. But then Covid happened, so the mission was put on hold.

This year, they are finally making it happen. They will meet in Arizona (US) in November to try and beat the 64-way world record set in 2016.

Their message is simple: To show the world that when women come together, great things can be accomplished.

