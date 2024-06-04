RTA announces truck ban changes on Dubai-Sharjah road

A veteran officer, honoured in the 68th anniversary celebrations, recalled joining the force when he was just a teenager
Truck ban timings on a section of the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road have been revised, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday.
Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on the MBZ road stretch between Ras Al Khor St and Sharjah during these periods:
The ban applies on both directions of the road. Truck drivers are urged to use alternative routes, such as Emirates Road, or wait in truck rest stops during the ban.
