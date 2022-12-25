Dubai: New road project cuts travel time by 13 minutes

Road widening, construction of bridges to ease traffic in the emirate

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 25 Dec 2022, 1:33 PM

All bridges to Dubai Creek Harbour are now open as part of a project that cuts down the travel time between Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and the Bu Kadra intersection by 13 minutes.

Phase 1 of the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor project will also widen the road from three to four lanes in each direction over a 4km sector. “[It] is one of the biggest projects currently undertaken by RTA,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA.

The project extends from the intersection of Ras Al Khor with Dubai-Al Ain Road (Bu Kadra intersection) to the intersection of Ras Al Khor road with Nad Al Hamar road.

The works under Phase I and II of the project involve widening the Ras Al Khor Road in a sector extending 8km from the intersection of Ras Al Khor with the Dubai- Al Ain Road up to the intersection with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road. This is in addition to bridges extending 2km in total and a service road on both sides of the road.

Phase I

In this phase, the Ras Al Khor road has been widened from three to four lanes in each direction. A 2-lane service road has been constructed along the Ras Al Khor road stretching 4.2 kms.

The phase also included the construction of two main bridges. The first consists of three lanes that extend 740m and serves the traffic inbound from Dubai-Al Ain Road and Al Khail Road heading east to Dubai Creek with an inward capacity of 7,500 vehicles per hour.

The second is a 2-lane bridge with slopes extending 990m and a capacity of 3,100 vehicles per hour to serve the traffic coming from Dubai Creek Harbour heading to Ras Al Khor Road. Works also included the construction of a new 1.5km road of four lanes in each direction in addition to entry and exit points of the newly developed areas to ease the traffic movement coming from the intersection of Nad Al Hamar Road and Ras Al Khor Road.

Phase II

The second phase will improve the intersection of Nad Al Hamar Road and Ras Al Khor Road such that the capacity of the intersection will increase to 30,000 vehicles per hour by constructing a 2-lane bridge extending 988m to provide free left turn for traffic inbound from Nad Al Hamar Road heading to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road.

It will also include the construction of another two-lane bridge extending 115m to serve the traffic incoming from Nad Al Hamar Road to Ras Al Khor Road in the direction of Dubai-Al Ain Road along with a two-lane underpass extending 368m to provide right-turn for traffic coming from Ras Al Khor Road heading to Nad Al Hamar.The works also include widening the existing turns as well as Ras Al Khor Road in the sector extending from Nad Al Hamar Road intersection to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road intersection.