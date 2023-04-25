Partner Content By KT Engage
Towards a greener world
As a leading water bottle company, Mai Dubai promotes sustainable practices in its operations and facilities, bringing a positive change in the local community
Recycling is a vital concept that teaches children about environmental stewardship. It encourages the younger generation to be responsible and value the environment. It also serves as a powerful tool for educating kids about sustainability, which in turn makes them aware of the importance of the environment.
When it comes to polyethylene terephthalate (PET), it is critical to instil in children the significance of recycling PET rather than simply disposing of it. Everyone needs to be made aware that recycling PET can result in more benefits and uses and prevent it from ending up in waste landfills. It is therefore our obligation and responsibility to educate the younger generation about the need to dispose of PET in the recycling bin.
At Mai Dubai, we have recognised the significance of this and pledged our support for DGRADE's 'Simply Bottles' programme and its Simply Bottles School Recycling Challenge for the academic year 2022-2023. The programme offers students a platform to organise their own recycling campaigns by gathering PET, not only from the school but also from their homes, neighbourhoods, and local communities. For the past two years, we have actively collaborated with DGRADE, a manufacturer of eco-friendly clothing, to help spread the word about the value of recycling PET water bottles by engaging with parents, teachers, and students at from around 250 schools in UAE.
In order to make sustainability awareness initiatives a success, Mai Dubai actively collaborates with students, educational institutions, and other stakeholders. It is our goal to ensure that most of the PET produced is recycled and reused, and the collaboration with DGrade contributes to our efforts to create a sustainable society. Additionally, stakeholders will have the opportunity to participate and gain knowledge about the circular economy, which can be applied to other resources as well.
We have the responsibility to create a more sustainable environment that our children will value and pass on to the future generations. The future of our planet must be in the hands of those who have the knowledge and skills to steer clear of the mistakes made by earlier generations and who are driven to create a better, more sustainable community.