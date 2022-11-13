‘Thank you, team UAE’: Sheikh Mohammed hails efforts to defeat Covid-19

It happened around 6.38pm near the Sheikh Khalifa Bridge in the direction of Dubai
The UAE Vice-President has thanked all federal and local government institutions, citizens, residents, and the first line of defence for their efforts in overcoming Covid-19.
This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a Cabinet meeting on Sunday.
“We started the Cabinet meeting by thanking our medical staff, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), volunteers and all citizens and residents who formed one team that successfully overcame one of the biggest health challenges that humanity has ever experienced. Thank you, team UAE,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted at the end of the meeting.
Last week, the UAE announced the lifting of all Covid-related restrictions as daily cases continue to decline. The NCEMA further eased mask and Covid testing rules for residents and tourists. Wearing masks is now optional in all open and closed facilities, including places of worship and mosques.
