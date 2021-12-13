Sheikh Mohammed to lead UAE delegation to GCC Summit

Saudi Arabia holds the presidency of the 42nd session of the GCC Summit

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Mon 13 Dec 2021, 10:25 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Dec 2021, 10:39 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will lead the UAE delegation to the 42nd summit of GCC leaders in Saudi Arabia, according to a tweet shared by the Dubai Media Office.

Security of the region and GCC unity would be among the key items on the agenda, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was quoted as saying in an Arab News report.

Saudi Arabia holds the presidency of the 42nd session of the GCC, chaired by Custodian King Salman bin Abdulaziz, which will begin on December 14.

The summit is held annually to discuss progress in achieving coordination, integration, and interdependence between the Gulf states in the economic, commercial, educational, and cultural fields to enhance the development of their countries and people.