Sheikh Mohammed meets King of Bahrain on sidelines of Endurance Festival finale

Winners of the 160 km race honoured during the event.

Supplied photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 8:32 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the sidelines of the finale of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival, which concluded on Saturday at the Dubai International Endurance City in Seih Al Salam.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed and the King of Bahrain discussed ways of supporting equestrian sports, especially endurance races in a way that will further enhance the progress of endurance racing locally, regionally and internationally and ensure the preparedness of riders for international competitions.

The race was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Equestrian Club; Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs in Bahrain, as well as several sports officials and figures.

Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmouk and Jamal bin Thaniah, Chairman of Emaar Properties, crowned the winners of the 160 km race in the presence of Khalifa bin Obood Al Falasi, Board Member, Dubai Equestrian Club.

Abdulla Ghanim Al Marri aboard Castlebar Corsair from F3 Stable finished first, while Argentinian Catalina Bastons onboard Chassagne De Sommant from Jumeirah Stables came in as the runner-up, and Rashid Ahmad Seghayer Alktebi riding At Dial Range Tex from M7 Endurance Stables came in third.

The Endurance Cup, attracted 155 riders representing various stables in the UAE. The Festival, which kicked off on 7 March, attracted elite riders in four rides: Ladies, Private Stables, Gamilati, and the HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup.

Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohammed for his unlimited support to equestrian sports and endurance rides.