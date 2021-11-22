Sheikh Mohamed, US Defence Secretary review strategic relations

Sheikh Mohamed and Lloyd Austin discuss international and regional issues in Abu Dhabi

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. — AFP

By Wam Published: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 12:10 AM Last updated: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 12:11 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the US Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin, have deliberated the strategic relations between the UAE and the US across various levels, with special emphasis on areas of defence.

This came as Sheikh Mohamed received Austin at Qasr Al Shati' Palace in Abu Dhabi, where they also reviewed a number of international and regional issues of interest.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi; and Major-General Saleh Mohammed Saleh Megrin Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations.