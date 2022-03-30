Sheikh Mohamed, Ukrainian President discuss crisis, peace negotiations

Zelensky thanks the UAE for the support and providing urgent humanitarian aid

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, discussed with Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, the latest developments in the Ukraine and the progress made in the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations.

Sheikh Mohamed and Zelensky talked about the latest developments over a telephone call on Wednesday.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince stressed the importance of finding peaceful solutions through negotiation, dialogue and understanding, to ensure ending the crisis and its fallout and bringing peace back to Ukraine.

"We must prioritise ensuring the safety of civilians and enhancing efforts and coordination between countries and humanitarian organisations to provide assistance to affected Ukrainian citizens," he said.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE supports any measures taken to accelerate reaching a peaceful settlement of the crisis, through diplomatic means and peace talks.

For his part, Zelensky expressed his thanks and appreciation to the UAE for welcoming Ukrainian citizens and its efforts in facilitating their entry and providing urgent humanitarian aid since the crises began.