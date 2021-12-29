Sheikh Mohamed receives telephone call from Niger President Mohamed Bazoum

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince wished him success in representing the Emirates in the best possible manner
UAE1 day ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Wednesday received a phone call from President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, dealing with cooperation and joint work in all fields and the promising opportunity to promote it, especially in the investment, economic, development and other domains in the best interest of the two countries.
Sheikh Mohamed and Bazoum also reviewed issues of mutual interest.
Both leaders shared views on a number of the latest regional and global developments.
During the conversation, they spoke about Expo 2020 Dubai and the importance of African countries' presence and participation to highlight their cultures and rich historical legacies at the global event.
