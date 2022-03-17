Sheikh Mohamed receives note from Indonesian President Joko Widodo

Letter was delivered to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince by the Indonesian Minister of Defence Prabowo Subianto

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meets Prabowo Subianto, Minister of Defence of Indonesia,m at Qasr Al Bahr, Abu Dhabi. – Wam

By Wam Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 7:01 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received a written note from Indonesian President Joko Widodo on enhancing strategic relations between the two countries.

The letter was delivered by the Indonesian Minister of Defence Prabowo Subianto during his meeting with Sheikh Mohamed at Qasr Al Bahr on Thursday.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince conveyed his greetings to the Indonesian President and his wishes for further prosperity and development for Indonesia. They discussed relations between their countries and their cooperation in the defence field.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.