Sheikh Mohamed receives French defence minister

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday received Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces of the French Republic, at Al Shati Palace.
During their meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and Parly discussed friendship and ongoing joint cooperation and coordination between the two countries in military and defence affairs, which would contribute to enhancing joint work for the benefit of the two countries.
They also exchanged views regarding a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.
In attendance were Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Board of Directors; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, and Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority and member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Major General Staff Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence.
