Sheikh Khalifa honours Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces with Zayed Military Order

Sheikh Mohamed praises Lt Gen Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi for his sincere efforts in serving the nation

Wam

By Wam Published: Fri 13 May 2022, 1:28 AM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan honoured Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, with the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Military Order, in recognition of his dedication and sincere efforts in serving the nation over nearly 50 years of hard work and distinction.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, conferred the Order on Al Rumaithi during a ceremony held in Abu Mureikha, the historical building that witnessed the signing of the agreement to unify the armed forces in the UAE, which the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince reopened today.

Sheikh Mohamed praised his sincere efforts in serving the nation, adding that Al Rumaithi has been a role model in leadership and planning. He pointed out that several generations have learned from his military and field experience during his nearly fifty-year military career, which has been full of giving and dedication.

"Honouring Al Rumaithi today with the Zayed Order is a tribute to the sublime meanings and values ​Al Rumaithi embodies to the establishment to which he belongs and which boasts a special place in everyone's hearts," Sheikh Mohamed added.

For his part, Al Rumaithi expressed his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Khalifa and Sheikh Mohamed for this appreciation and generous gesture. He hailed the directives of the UAE wise leadership that, he said, have played a significant role in promoting the values of loyalty, belonging and giving in the country.

He also expressed his pride of being part of the military establishment that has produced generations of Emiratis who have proved to be an impenetrable fortress preserving the nation's security, stability, gains and unity.