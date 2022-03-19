Sheikh Abdullah, British Foreign Minister discuss ties, Ukraine crisis

The UAE is keen to support all efforts to find a peaceful solution to the dispute in Ukraine, said Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, during a telephone call on Saturday with British Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss.
The two leaders also discussed ties and the prospects for advancing cooperation to achieve the common interests between the nations. They also spoke about regional and global developments, and reviewed a number of issues of interest.
The two sides also discussed the stability of the global energy and food markets.
During the call, Sheikh Abdullah underlined the UAE's keenness to enhance regional and international security and stability. He also said that the country would support for all efforts to reach a political settlement in Ukraine and pointed out the importance of accelerating efforts to address the humanitarian impact of the crisis and to meet the needs of the affected civilians.
