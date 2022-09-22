Sharjah establishes prestigious Alliance Française institution in emirate

The budget carrier will now operate daily flights from Mumbai to Ras Al Khaimah
Sharjah has now become home to its own Alliance Française – the prestigious 100-year-old institution devoted that shares the beauty of French language and culture worldwide.
This establishment of the centre was announced at the headquarters of the Department of Government Relations (DGR), in the presence of Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR and Alliance Française Sharjah, and Xavier Chatel, French Ambassador to the UAE.
"This partnership complements our joint efforts in scientific, cultural, human and economic fields, and represents a step forward towards bolstering bilateral relations," said Sheikh Fahim during his keynote speech.
"We have close cultural relations with Sharjah, which is home to the first French school in the UAE, and has an advanced academic infrastructure that is open to other cultures. This agreement certainly paves the way for more cooperation in educational and cultural sectors, said Chatel.
Meanwhile, the French Embassy and Alliance Française's branches is Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah have also signed a partnership agreement that will enable French schools and cultural institutions in UAE to benefit from the organisation while teaching French, and supporting them with the latest tools and methodologies used in practicing and achieving of mastery over the language.
