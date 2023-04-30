Second evacuation plane from Sudan arrives in UAE

Those evacuated included vulnerable groups, such as those with young children, elderly and women

As part of its continuing humanitarian mission in conflict-stricken Sudan, a second evacuation plane from Port Sudan carrying 136 evacuees, including UAE citizens, diplomats and nationals from nine other countries, arrived at Abu Dhabi International Airport on Sunday at 4.45pm.

“The evacuation operation aligns with the UAE's commitment to humanitarian assistance and to its efforts to promote international solidarity and cooperation,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Mofaic) said in a statement sent to Khaleej Times.

Those evacuated included vulnerable groups, including young children, elderly and women. “The UAE will host the evacuees from other countries and provide them with all necessary support and assistance prior to [the] transfer to their respective home countries,” Mofaic said.

Mofaic affirmed the UAE's commitment to providing aid and assistance to countries in times of need, highlighting its work with international partners and the global community to serve the interests of the Sudanese people.

First batch

On Saturday, the first batch of evacuees that the UAE had flown from conflict-stricken Sudan arrived in Abu Dhabi. A total of 128 individuals from 16 countries — including the UAE, Bahrain, UK, Iraq, Serbia, Pakistan, Syria, Sudan, Indonesia, US, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Yemen, Tanzania, Ireland and Bangladesh — were on the flight that landed at 2.45pm from Port Sudan.

Fierce fighting that erupted on April 15 between the forces of government army chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and his number two Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), is now on its third week.

ALSO READ: