Second evacuation plane from Sudan arrives in UAE

The vessel sailed non-stop around the world in 236 days
As part of its continuing humanitarian mission in conflict-stricken Sudan, a second evacuation plane from Port Sudan carrying 136 evacuees, including UAE citizens, diplomats and nationals from nine other countries, arrived at Abu Dhabi International Airport on Sunday at 4.45pm.
“The evacuation operation aligns with the UAE's commitment to humanitarian assistance and to its efforts to promote international solidarity and cooperation,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Mofaic) said in a statement sent to Khaleej Times.
Those evacuated included vulnerable groups, including young children, elderly and women. “The UAE will host the evacuees from other countries and provide them with all necessary support and assistance prior to [the] transfer to their respective home countries,” Mofaic said.
Mofaic affirmed the UAE's commitment to providing aid and assistance to countries in times of need, highlighting its work with international partners and the global community to serve the interests of the Sudanese people.
On Saturday, the first batch of evacuees that the UAE had flown from conflict-stricken Sudan arrived in Abu Dhabi. A total of 128 individuals from 16 countries — including the UAE, Bahrain, UK, Iraq, Serbia, Pakistan, Syria, Sudan, Indonesia, US, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Yemen, Tanzania, Ireland and Bangladesh — were on the flight that landed at 2.45pm from Port Sudan.
Fierce fighting that erupted on April 15 between the forces of government army chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and his number two Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), is now on its third week.
ALSO READ:
The vessel sailed non-stop around the world in 236 days
They were airlifted to safety in Abu Dhabi on Saturday afternoon
The humanitarian mission prioritised the evacuation of women, children, elderly and those who are sick
Residents planning holidays with budget in mind, say tour operators
Man had confessed in note that he killed his wife and children before taking his life
Egypt named as best pavilion at this year's award ceremony
The business tycoon is the 22nd richest Indian according to the latest Forbes global billionaires list
The last few days have seen a large influx of visitors who want to make the most of the destination before it closes on Sunday