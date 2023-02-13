Ready, set, shop! UAE gamer wins unlimited shopping spree at Geekay
Ethan won an ultimate shopping spree at the Geekay store in Mall of the Emirates, Dubai
DUBAI, UAE, 31st January, 2023 - Geekay is once again making the dreams of gamers across the UAE come true - this time awarding one lucky UAE super fan with the ultimate shopping spree.
Long-time gamer, Ethan couldn't believe his luck when he got the call congratulating him for being the winner of Geekay' 'Ultimate Shopping' lucky draw. The lucky competition winner would have 30 seconds to grab whatever they wanted off the shelves at the Geekay Mall of the Emirates store. With the timer ticking and the Geekay staff cheering him on, Ethan raced to fill his basket with all the goodies on his wish list, before making his way to the checkout counter.
Shopping bags packed and ready to go, Ethan described his experience at the Geekay store, a "dream come true", when asked the following questions:
When asked about the entire experience, Ethan said "It was a dream come true and I couldn't believe it. It was the first time I won something and it was very exciting for me. My target was to pick up PC parts to build a gaming PC for my room, a PlayStation 5, a good headset, a mouse and lots of games. In the end, I was very happy with the items I picked up, however, those felt like the shortest 30 seconds of my life."