RAK Ruler attends Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended the launch of the 16th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon on Saturday at Al Marjan Island.

Thousands of runners took part in the annual event.

Sheikh Saud got the race under way and honoured the winners of the race, praising the performance displayed by elite runners, and thousands of community members from the UAE taking part.

The Ruler emphasised that such sporting occasions are high on the Emirate's list of priorities, as they help enhance the quality of life for participants and the overall well-being and health of society. He stated that the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon is a global sporting event and one of the Emirate's most important, as it contributes to strengthening Ras Al Khaimah's position as a leading destination for sports and tourism.

Sheikh Saud said that the success of the event highlights Ras Al Khaimah's ability to organise major sporting events, which is aided by its advanced infrastructure, top sporting facilities, high-end hotels, and diverse tourist attractions.

The Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon saw some of the world's top runners, as well as participants from all segments of society, creating a family-friendly atmosphere with healthy living at its core.

