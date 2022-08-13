Pakistan confers highest civilian medal on UAE resident Fakhr Alam

New drug developed by AstraZeneca is used in several countries to treat HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer
As Pakistan gears up to celebrate its 75th Independence Day, the government conferred one of the highest medals of distinction (Sitar-e-Imtiaz) on longtime UAE resident and Pakistani celebrity Fakhr Alam.
He has been awarded the medal for his outstanding achievement as the first and only Pakistani to have successfully circumnavigated the globe in 23 days, piloting a single-engine aeroplane in 2018.
Alam is well respected by his peers, as well as Pakistanis both at home and abroad, for his dynamic persona that cuts across entertainment, business, philanthropy and adventure.
He has also been a voice for overseas Pakistanis and has been building bridges of mutual respect, appreciation and collaboration between the people of Pakistan, UAE and other nations.
Alam has also been recognised for his work in the entertainment industry for over two decades, especially his recent projects. One of the shows, titled 60 Hours to Glory, is reputed to be Pakistan’s largest TV production. It showcases one of the most difficult military competitions in the world. His recent cricket show titled The Pavilion is also a super hit.
In 2006, he received the Sitar-e-Eesaar (Presidential Medal of Sacrifice and Honour) for his philanthropic and voluntary movements services following the devastating earthquake in Pakistan in 2005. He had spearheaded one of the world’s largest voluntary movement.
He is also the first Pakistani celebrity to receive the coveted UAE Golden Visa and is dubbed as an ambassador of Pakistan, promoting the country while advocating business and investment for the country.
The entrepreneur recently partnered with Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum to launch Pakistan’s biggest Esports and lifestyle technology company, Galaxy Racer Pakistan.
The Sitar-e-Imtiaz medal adds another feather to Alam's illustrious career.
