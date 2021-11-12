Newly-opened UK-based institution to offer scholarships to UAE residents

Global Banking School inaugurates campus at Dubai Knowledge Park

By Staff Reporter Published: Fri 12 Nov 2021, 6:28 PM

The grand inauguration of the Global Banking School was organized on Thursday at the Conference Center of Dubai Knowledge Park.

GBS Dubai is offering special scholarships to Emirati and expatriate youth for fulfilling their aspirations.

The inauguration ceremony was addressed by Stanley Johnson, who is the Chair of the Global GBS Advisory Board. He spoke about the importance of UAE as an international educational hub in the making.

Other speakers included Professor Amitabh Upadhya, President of GBS Dubai, who spoke about the programs, courses, facilities and the futuristic and inclusive approach GBS Dubai is following in preparing students to be future-ready.

ALSO READ:

Prominent invitees who attended the event included Sheikh Saqer Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi from the private office of Sheikh Saqer Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Adnan Al Noorani, Chairman of the Board and CEO, Majid al Midfa Chairman Emirates Environmental Group, Shri Ramkumar Thangaraj, Consul (Education, Passport & Attestation) from Consulate of India, Sunita Mirchandani, UAE Lead Adviser for Education and Training from British Embassy Dubai.

GBS is a decade-old institution with over fifteen thousand students distributed across eight UK campuses in London, Birmingham, Manchester, and Leeds, and two campuses outside UK that are Malta and Dubai.