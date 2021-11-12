Newly-opened UK-based institution to offer scholarships to UAE residents

Thought leaders at the conference aim to create a more resilient, inclusive, sustainable tomorrow for all
UAE1 day ago
The grand inauguration of the Global Banking School was organized on Thursday at the Conference Center of Dubai Knowledge Park.
GBS Dubai is offering special scholarships to Emirati and expatriate youth for fulfilling their aspirations.
The inauguration ceremony was addressed by Stanley Johnson, who is the Chair of the Global GBS Advisory Board. He spoke about the importance of UAE as an international educational hub in the making.
Other speakers included Professor Amitabh Upadhya, President of GBS Dubai, who spoke about the programs, courses, facilities and the futuristic and inclusive approach GBS Dubai is following in preparing students to be future-ready.
ALSO READ:
Prominent invitees who attended the event included Sheikh Saqer Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi from the private office of Sheikh Saqer Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Adnan Al Noorani, Chairman of the Board and CEO, Majid al Midfa Chairman Emirates Environmental Group, Shri Ramkumar Thangaraj, Consul (Education, Passport & Attestation) from Consulate of India, Sunita Mirchandani, UAE Lead Adviser for Education and Training from British Embassy Dubai.
GBS is a decade-old institution with over fifteen thousand students distributed across eight UK campuses in London, Birmingham, Manchester, and Leeds, and two campuses outside UK that are Malta and Dubai.
Thought leaders at the conference aim to create a more resilient, inclusive, sustainable tomorrow for all
UAE1 day ago
'We are here now to imagine the future, design the future, and then execute,' official tells World Economic Forum
UAE1 day ago
Raffle draw to be held for participants, initiative to run till November 21
UAE1 day ago
Every evening - even in the blistering summer heat - individuals and groups of bike enthusiasts head to the cycling tracks
UAE1 day ago
They explored ways to enhance cooperation and support the cultural movement in the emirate
UAE1 day ago
The upcoming airshow is set to be the biggest ever held in the UAE
UAE1 day ago
Through the special prayer, worshippers call on Allah to bless the country with rain and mercy
UAE1 day ago
The first-of-its-kind festival for podcasters will take place on November 14
UAE2 days ago