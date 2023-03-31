Month of Reading: UAE launches ‘A World Reads’ initiative to enrich libraries

by Ivan DSouza Published: Fri 31 Mar 2023, 6:40 PM Last updated: Fri 31 Mar 2023, 6:41 PM

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) has launched “A World Reads” initiative In conjunction with the UAE Reading Month

Aiming to spread knowledge, encourage reading, and empower schools across the UAE, the “A World Reads” initiative strives to support and enrich school libraries with a diverse collection of Arabic and English books for children, youth, and adults. It will also provide support for students participating in the Arab Reading Challenge Award, along with enriching and developing library collections in federal and local government departments, as well as private institutions, universities, and colleges.

A unique collection of books in Arabic and English and Braille books will be offered to children, young people, adults, People of Determination, and visually impaired who integrated into education and schools. It will also provide a free and easy access to the various resources of knowledge and information available across society.

The campaign has been launched in collaboration with local publishers, special-publication institutions, and a select group of authors and writers, to support and enrich school libraries, readers' clubs, cafés and government departments.

Aims to promote reading

Dr Mohammed Salem Al Mazrooei, Board Member of the MBRL Foundation, said, “The ‘A World Reads’ initiative aims to ignite a passion for knowledge among future generations. It will considerably encourage similar community initiatives and volunteers to support such endeavours, while playing a major role in strengthening partnership between donors and local partners to achieve this vision.

“Reading and knowledge initiatives are key for individuals to improve their quality of life, enhance their intellectual and learning competencies, and enable them to better communicate and interact with their communities. Therefore, we must support and encourage such initiatives, appreciating their significance as key contributors to building well-educated and developed societies,” he added.

MBRL has urged local publishers, relative public institutions and entities with special publications, writers, and other parties to participate in the initiative, by donating and sharing their unused publications, and books. The library will, in turn, distribute the books collected under the initiative to visiting school students, participants in its various panel discussions and events, as well as school libraries and local institutions.

As part of the initiative, MBRL will also provide a service for requesting books on demand for other libraries. To attain the service, institutions and schools can contact the Library via the following e-mail: worldreads@mbrl.ae.

MBRL supports and promotes reading, research, creativity, and entrepreneurship, while offering free access to a unique collection of books and knowledge resources in different disciplines.

