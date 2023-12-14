Love freebies? Dubai plans 'couples go free' campaign for 2024

Photo: KT File

Loved all the perks that came with Dubai's 'kids go free' campaign last year? Couples may soon get the freebies next time, according to the emirate's tourism authorities.

Dubai's 'kids go free' drive — which ran from July until August last year — was a huge hit among tourists. Now, the emirate is planning to work with partners to launch a 'couples go free' campaign in 2024.

During the previous campaign, children enjoyed free stays, free dining options and discounted packages, while making the most of a wide range of amenities and family-focused activities in some of Dubai’s top hotels. It also included attractions like cinemas, indoor sports activities, and theme parks.

“The summer programme has been very successful. We launched the ‘Kids Go Free’ programme this summer, and it really helped us get more business," said Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM).

"But what we heard is that the couple's stuff has been left out. So let's just not focus on ‘kids go free’, but let's put an offer out there for couples as well. That's something we're really pushing."

Kazim was speaking at the Dubai City Briefing on the second day of the Skift Conference held at Atlantis the Palm, which was attended by hundreds of travel and tourism industry.

“We're working with partners to ensure that we get more and more destination weddings happen in Dubai,” said Dubai Tourism chief.

The emirate is also fast emerging as a popular wedding destination, especially for people from Asia, the Middle East and Western countries. The emirate will also host a Wedding Symposium in 2024.

The Dubai tourism chief noted that group visitors are also emerging strong.

Kazim pointed out that the emirate is a value-for-money destination and therefore they're “trying to remove the perception of the expensive” from people’s minds.

Helal Saeed Al Marri, director-general of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said the emirate wants to make sure that it doesn’t get caught down on pricing. He asked travel and tourism industry players to cap opportunities for stopover travellers, as well as both leisure and business events.

