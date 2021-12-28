Look: UAE's oldest island to turn into residential paradise

The Dh2.47 billion project in Umm Al Quwain will feature luxurious waterfront villas, mansions, town houses, apartments, hotels, and other recreation facilities

The Siniyah Island development project comes as part of Umm Al Quwain's efforts to promote the emirate as a key tourist and commercial destination. Supplied photo

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Tue 28 Dec 2021, 6:31 PM

People of the UAE will soon be able to live on an island with stunning beach views and roaming gazelles, while enjoying a high-end selection of retail shops and restaurants.

The Government of Umm Al Quwain announced on Tuesday a massive Dh2.47 billion development for Siniyah Island, the oldest island in the UAE that is home to rich nature, diverse wildlife and rare archeological sites.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mua'lla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, witnessed the signing of the first phase of Al Siniyah Island Development Project, which involves building a three-lane bridge that will connect the island to Ittihad road.

The two-way 2.5km bridge, which will cost Dh300 million, will make it easier for citizens and residents to enter the island, currently accessible only by boat. Set speed of 100km/hr, about 1km of the curved bridge will be over the water.

A two-way 2.5km bridge will make it easier for citizens and residents to access the island. Supplied photo

The first phase of the island development project, which will also include the construction of villas and two hotels, will be complete within the next 20 months.

The massive development project, spanning over 30 million square feet, comes as part of the efforts to promote the emirate as a key tourist and commercial destination and drive development.

Upon completion, the island will house 300 luxurious waterfront villas and mansions, 250 town houses, 14 buildings with over 570 apartment units, two hotels, a wide array of shops, restaurants, recreational facilities and community centres. Around 80 villas will have their own private berths.

The estimated population for the first phase is 5,600. Once complete, the island will be home to 28,000 people.

The island will house 300 luxurious waterfront villas and mansions, 250 town houses, 14 buildings with over 570 apartment units, two hotels, and recreational facilities. Supplied photo

Preserving the environment

Saud Faisal Al Gurg, Managing Director of Al Gurg Consultants, said the island will be a benchmark of low density, environmentally sensitive residential and coastal communities.

The island will be carved with 18km terrestrial trails that will enable visitors and residents to fully experience the island’s natural and cultural marvels.

Open to researchers and students, four trials will provide direct access to the mangroves, the wildlife (for a closer and direct view of rich assortment of gazelles, ostriches and birds), the island's rich archeological discoveries and community recreational facilities. Marine trails will also include mangrove and lagoon Kayak.

Al Gurg added that 44% of the total island’s area will be dedicated to parks and open spaces.

Visitors and residents will be able to experience the island’s natural and cultural marvels. Supplied photo

“The key behind the development is to design residential areas and community facilities that sit alongside the rich ecological environment of the mangroves and waterways,” said Al Gurg.

“The construction will be focused on low density communities that preserve the nature of the island and the feel of nature.”

The project will provide a modern island lifestyle where residents can enjoy a better quality of life and an easy access to natural resources.

The project is designed in a futuristic style and aims to accommodate future traffic flows. Supplied photo

The development project is designed in a futuristic style that aims to accommodate future traffic flows and road users.

The implementation is centred on following the highest standards of sustainability to preserve the environmental character, wildlife and marine life of the region.

sherouk@khaleejtimes.com