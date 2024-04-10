Look: UAE President offers prayers, wishes residents, citizens on Eid Al Fitr

Photos: Wam

Published: Wed 10 Apr 2024, 9:33 AM

Hundreds of UAE residents stepped out of their homes to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

One among them, was UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan who offered prayers on the occasion.

He took to X and congratulated residents and citizens, he said, "I congratulate my brothers the Rulers of the Emirates, the people of the UAE, and Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr."

Sheikh Mohamed even prayed to God to continue "to bestow his blessings on our nation and grants peace and harmony to the people of the world".

Leaders congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent cables of congratulations to the kings, Emirs and presidents of Arab and Islamic states on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. Sheikh Mohamed wished them and their people continued progress, prosperity and stability.

The country's vice presidents, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, have also dispatched similar cables to the leaders of Arab and Islamic states on the auspicious occasion.

UAE announced the first day of Eid Al Fitr on April 10 after the Shawwal moon was not sighted on Monday night. Public and private sector employees are enjoying a 9-day long break and will resume work on April 15.

