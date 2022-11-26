Look: Dubai Police surprise tourists with special gifts, supercar show

Many residents are also taking a day off from work due to the unforeseen situation
Some 5,186 tourists were treated to special gifts and a supercar show as they landed at the Dubai Harbour on board AIDAcosma Cruise.
The Dubai Tourist Police drove the force's world-famous luxury patrols into the harbour as part of the grand welcome for the cruise visitors.
Brig Khalfan Obaid Al Jallaf, director of the Dubai Tourist Police, said the initiative was aimed at boosting the emirate's tourism sector and contributing to the safety and happiness of the city's visitors.
AIDA Cruises is the market leader in the German-speaking cruise market and currently operates one of the most modern fleets in the world with 13 cruise ships, including the first-ever LNG propulsion cruise ship built. It is one of the top nine cruise lines of the world.
