Listen: Space sounds used to render UAE national anthem

Composers use interstellar sounds to create rendition of much-revered 'Ishy Bilady'

By Web Desk Published: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 12:04 AM

On the occasion of the UAE National Day, Emirates NBD is paying a first-of-its kind tribute to the country's drive and ambition towards space exploration, by composing the national anthem using sounds from outer space.

Validated by the Dubai Astronomy Group, the space anthem has been developed in collaboration with specialised sound engineers and composers using interstellar sounds including those from planets, their moons, pulsars, asteroids, and rovers, among others - all strung together to create a rendition of the much-revered 'Ishy Bilady'.

The anthem was revealed at a celebration attended by members of the senior management and staff of the bank. The event included cultural performances, traditional crafts, savouring Emirati food and a showcase of Emirati talent within the bank.

The bank's National Day campaign intends to encourage young minds in the UAE to explore astronomy and related subjects. The launch coincides with the Emirates Lunar Mission (ELM) on Wednesday.

The bank has also developed an animated video film, introducing the UAE Space Anthem and paying tribute to the nation’s space ambitions.

In addition, a dedicated webpage on the Emirates NBD website enables visitors to further explore the spatial sounds that the anthem comprises, by hovering over parts of the anthem to learn which special object the sound is inspired by. By clicking on a particular sound, they can also view a library of sounds created by that spatial object.

“The success of UAE’s space programme is a matter of national pride, and we see this as a befitting tribute for a nation as innovative and progressive as ours. Inspired by the UAE’s ambition to conquer space, the anthem represents the progress our great nation has made to establish itself in the space sector,” said Moadh Bukhash, Chief Marketing Officer at Emirates NBD.