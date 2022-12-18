UAE: Can I look for a job on a visit visa after the introduction of the Jobseeker Visa?

The recently introduced visa allows a holder to enter and reside in the country without the requirement of a guarantor or host

by Ashish Mehta Published: Sun 18 Dec 2022, 9:55 AM

Question: Can I still look for a job on a visit visa in the UAE after the introduction of the new Jobseeker visa, which was launched for people who want to search for a job in the country?

Answer: The new category of ‘Jobseeker Visa’ was introduced recently under the Cabinet Decision No. 65 of 2022.

Based on purpose, entry visas have been classified into several types such as (i) tourism, (ii) visiting a relative or friend, (iii) a work mission, (iv) exploring job opportunities, (v) exploring business establishment opportunities, (vi) medical treatment, (vii) study, (viii) training, (ix) rehabilitation, and (x) courtesy visa.

A ‘Jobseeker Visa’ holder may enter and reside in the UAE, without the requirement of a guarantor/host in the country. However, it may be noted that the ‘Jobseeker Visa’ is only meant for foreign applicants with certain specific qualifications, set forth in Article (21) of the Cabinet Decision which reads as follows.

The applicant must be a skilled worker at the first, second or third level of the classification of professions approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation; and

The applicant must be a graduate of the best (500) universities in the world, with no more than two years having passed since his graduation.

The minimum educational level should be a bachelor's degree or its equivalent.

The applicant must fulfil the prescribed financial guarantee.

Although the category of ‘Jobseeker Visa’ has now been introduced, the Decree Law and the Cabinet Decision are silent on whether persons with regular visit-visas may also look for employment opportunities during their stay in the UAE. However, it will be prudent for a person to abide by the law and obtain a ‘Job Seeker’ visa if such a person wants to seek employment opportunities in the UAE.

Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.

