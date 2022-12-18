UAE: Can I look for a job on a visit visa after the introduction of the Jobseeker Visa?

They will be closed from midnight until 1pm
Question: Can I still look for a job on a visit visa in the UAE after the introduction of the new Jobseeker visa, which was launched for people who want to search for a job in the country?
Answer: The new category of ‘Jobseeker Visa’ was introduced recently under the Cabinet Decision No. 65 of 2022.
Based on purpose, entry visas have been classified into several types such as (i) tourism, (ii) visiting a relative or friend, (iii) a work mission, (iv) exploring job opportunities, (v) exploring business establishment opportunities, (vi) medical treatment, (vii) study, (viii) training, (ix) rehabilitation, and (x) courtesy visa.
A ‘Jobseeker Visa’ holder may enter and reside in the UAE, without the requirement of a guarantor/host in the country. However, it may be noted that the ‘Jobseeker Visa’ is only meant for foreign applicants with certain specific qualifications, set forth in Article (21) of the Cabinet Decision which reads as follows.
Although the category of ‘Jobseeker Visa’ has now been introduced, the Decree Law and the Cabinet Decision are silent on whether persons with regular visit-visas may also look for employment opportunities during their stay in the UAE. However, it will be prudent for a person to abide by the law and obtain a ‘Job Seeker’ visa if such a person wants to seek employment opportunities in the UAE.
Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.
