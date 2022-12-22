Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham as dollar weakens

The grand prize will be for half-a-kg-gold; 25 people will get 8gm and 75 others can win 4gm each
The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar and the UAE dirham in opening trade on Thursday, due to a weak greenback and early gains in Indian equity markets.
Firm crude oil prices and forex outflows from capital markets, however, restricted the rupee’s gains, according to forex dealers.
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened higher at 82.78 to a dollar (22.55 versus Emirati dirham) against the previous close of 82.84.
The rupee appreciated further to hit a high of 82.73 before trading at 82.74, showing gains of 10 paise over the previous close.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.28 per cent to 103.87.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.45 per cent to $82.57 per barrel.
In the Indian equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 397.14 points to 61,464.38 while NSE Nifty advanced 119.65 points to 18,318.75.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they sold shares worth Rs11.19 billion, according to exchange data.
This comes as the dollar weakened after the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) surprise policy tweak to its bond yield control programme
In the previous session on Tuesday, the rupee settled 8 paise lower at 82.70 against the US dollar