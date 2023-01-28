Indian author Chetan Bhagat, industry leaders to headline ICAI Abu Dhabi’s seminar

Around 800 delegates are expected to attend the event and a number of speakers will be sharing stories of success, especially how they created opportunities for others during the pandemic

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 28 Jan 2023, 2:25 PM

The 34th annual international seminar of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Abu Dhabi Chapter will see the participation of industry leaders from different sectors, including finance, healthcare, investment, sports, and media, among others.

Also, there will be inspiring addresses from motivational speakers, renowned authors and entrepreneurs during the two-day event starting on February 4.

Chapter chairman CA John George noted that the seminar has been titled Transformation Redefined – Possibilities Infinite.

“It’s an apt theme in the post-Covid-19 environment. Those companies, which transformed during Covid-19 pandemic, have survived. We will have speakers who have actually transformed their business and made successful growth and created opportunities for others,” George said during a press conference.

Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, will be the guest of honour. Bigwigs like Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary, Ministry of Finance; Yusuff Ali, chairman and MD, Lulu Group International; Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and MD, Aster DM Healthcare; Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman, Burjeel Holdings, will take part in the seminar.

“We are expecting around 800 delegates,” George noted about the event at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi where CA Debashis Mitra, ICAI India President; CA Aniket Sunil Talati, ICAI India Vice President; and school students will also be present.

George pointed out that the highlight of this year is the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange being the title sponsor.

“The ADX is keen on engaging with the Indian community.”

Vice-chairman CA Krishnan NV said that Chetan Bhagat, author and YouTuber, is the latest top name to have confirmed attendance.

“We also have Shalini Saraswathi, a quadruple amputee, blade runner and marathoner; Neelakantha Bhanu, founder of Bhanzu and ‘fastest human calculator’; successful entrepreneurs like Shradha Sharma, founder and CEO at YourStory Media sharing their journey,” Krishnan said.

Among those from the media industry are MK Anand, managing director and CEO, Times Network and Issac John, managing editor, Khaleej Times. There will be top names from world of cricket including UAE national team coach Robin Singh, Robin Uthappa (India) and James Franklin (New Zealand).

“Sanjiv Bhasin, director, IIFL Securities, will share tips on investment opportunities in the stock market.”

Officials from ADIO, International Holding Company, ADQ, Deloitte, BharatPe and boAt Lifestyle will attend.

CA Rohit Dayma, general secretary, said that there will be a gala dinner and live musical concert by Indian playback singer Kanika Kapoor and stand-up comedy by Jayvijay Sachan.

“This is our first event to be held without any restrictions since the start of the pandemic,” he underlined.

CA Priyanka Birla, treasurer, noted that the seminar will serve as also a platform for the finance fraternity to connect and network.

“We will also have motivational speakers visit schools and interact with students.”

Chartered accountants Ajay Singhvi, Shafeekh Neelayil, Anu Thomas, Rajesh Reddy, Suma Rajesh, Mohammed Shafeek, Ramesh Dave and Ankit Kothari were present during the press conference.