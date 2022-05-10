India: UAE embassy in Delhi issues cyclone warning to citizens

Asani is expected to last for three days

By Web Desk Published: Tue 10 May 2022, 3:40 PM Last updated: Tue 10 May 2022, 4:10 PM

The UAE embassy in New Delhi has issued an advisory alerting citizens to be cautious of the approaching cyclone in several parts of India.

On Tuesday, the embassy took to Twitter to warn citizens and wrote: "Exercise caution with the approach of Cyclone Asani, from Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand and West Bengal, from tomorrow, Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – to May 13, 2022."

The cyclone is expected to last for three days, and the embassy stressed the need to follow the safety instructions issued by the Indian authorities.

In case of emergency, UAE citizens can contact the embassy on the number 0097180024 or 0097180044444.

Cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ in the Bay of Bengal has seen several airlines cancelling flights in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and Chennai in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

The Met Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall across parts of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha with the probability of the severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ recurving.

Visakhapatnam International Airport director Srinivas said that IndiGo has cancelled 23 flights, both arrivals, and departures, citing bad weather.