ICAI Abu Dhabi Chapter elects managing committee for 2022

John George was elected as chairman at the 37th annual general meeting held recently

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 2:44 PM

The Abu Dhabi Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India elected its new Managing Committee for the year 2022 during its recent Annual General Meeting.

At its 37th annual general meeting held recently, the ICAI Abu Dhabi chapter elected CA John George as Chairman, CA Krishnan N V as Vice Chairman, CA Rohit Dayma as General Secretary and CA Priyanka Birla as the Treasurer.

Other members elected to lead the Main Committees are CA Shafeekh Neelayil (Professional Development Committee), CA Anu Thomas (Social), CA Mohammed Shafeek (Membership), CA Ramesh Dave (Communication), and CA Ajay Singhvi (Media and Student Affairs).

In addition, the members elected are CA Rajesh Reddy, CA Monish Mohan, CA Suma Rajesh, CA Aditya Bhatiya and CA Ankit Kothari as sub-committee members to support the main committees.

Newly elected chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chapter of ICAI, John George, congratulated the elected committee for the year 2022 and also acknowledged the immense contribution made by past chairman CA Neeraj Ritolia and all dedicated committee members of the year 2021.

George expressed thanks to the Indian Embassy, Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India and its officials for guidance and support to the Chapter.

George also highlighted about the recent historic agreement signed by both UAE and India (Cepa) and the need to work together with Indian Embassy and business leaders for the benefit of Indian community. Our efforts will be to encourage start-ups and organize events where CA members can guide the Abu Dhabi business community in utilizing new business opportunities. In addition, we will be promoting initiatives by the Indian government such as Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

George congratulated the entire team including committee, past chairmen, sponsors, speakers, supporters, well-wishers and chapter members for winning 1st Prize for the Best Overseas Chapter for 2021 (Category 1). George expressed sincere gratitude to all chapter members for continued support and commitment to take our chapter to more height.

During the AGM, the chapter’s activity report for the year 2021 was presented by the outgoing General Secretary CA Krishnan NV.

The Vice-Chairman, CA Krishnan N V highlighted on the plan for the next year which to include providing continual professional education, employment opportunities, promoting CA as a career, organizing social responsibility initiative, empowering women members, mutual cooperation with the other GCC and International Chapters, engagement with Emirati nationals on accountancy profession.

General-Secretary, CA Rohit Dayma said that the managing committee is fully committed to uplift the brand ICAI in the region and will focus on emerging new work avenues and professional opportunities for members by identification of new laws and upcoming changes. Also looking forward to liaising with various foreign universities & professional bodies to collaborate for the benefits of the members.

The ICAI is the second largest accounting body in the world and currently has over 300,000 members. The Abu Dhabi Chapter of ICAI is one of the very active body among the overseas chapters of the institute.

The Abu Dhabi Chapter has been in existence for the past 36 years and currently comprises about more than 600 members. The chapter is actively involved in enhancing and updating the professional knowledge of its members through organizing professional seminars.