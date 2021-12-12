Head of Dawoodi Bohra community arrives in the UAE tonight

Syedna Mufaddal Saifiuddin expected to meet UAE leaders and government officials during his visit to the country

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Sun 12 Dec 2021, 4:55 PM Last updated: Sun 12 Dec 2021, 4:56 PM

The head of the worldwide Dawoodi Bohra community will arrive in the UAE tonight (Sunday) from Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Syedna Mufaddal Saifiuddin, who carries the title of Sultan ul Bohra, 53rd al-Dai al Mutlaq will be received at Dubai airport by dignitaries and a delegation of the Bohra community.

Mustafa Taher, Sharjah public relations coordinator of the Dawoodi Bohras said: “All arrangements have been planned with the support of government authorities and in keeping with Covid-19 protocols.”

“During his stay in Sharjah, Syedna Saifuddin is expected to meet UAE leaders and government officials besides interacting with local Bohra community members.” said Taher.

“Senior government officials have also extended a special invitation to Sultan al Bohra to attend Dubai Expo 2020,” he added.

The Dawoodi Bohra community has a long history in the UAE with approximately 20,000 community members living and working in the country.

