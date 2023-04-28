Global Village Dubai: KT journalist wins excellence award for best English feature

Egypt named as best pavilion at this year's award ceremony

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 8:28 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 8:44 PM

Earlier this week, Global Village announced its excellence awards. Egypt has been named the best pavilion at Global Village this year.

At an award ceremony held at the Majlis of the World, Egypt Pavilion was appreciated for offering genuine and rich experiences showcasing the country’s vivid culture and centuries of traditions.

Khaleej Times reporter Nasreen Abdulla won the award for the Best Article in an English newspaper for her report on a financial-controller-turned tea seller.

The Turkish Pavilion bagged the ‘Best Façade’ award, Syria Pavilion won the ‘Best Cultural Show’ award for their line-up of shows and performances throughout the season.

The India Pavilion scooped the ‘Best Craftsmanship’ award for their talented artisans who embodied the country’s exceptional creative traditions.

Belgrave was this year’s ‘Best Restaurant’ winner, Cola Ribs won the ‘Best Kiosk’ award, Coterra Coffee was named ‘Best Coffee Shop’, and Gather On emerged as the ‘Best SME Kiosk’. The ‘Best Creative Experience’ was won by House of Fear, while Lotus Personal Care was recognised for being the ‘Best Retail Shop’.

Global Village also presented individual awards to Mustafa Sait Kaya, who was recognised as the "Most Promising Entrepreneur" for his restaurant concepts Etisleri and Doyuyo.

Nouf Amiri received the "Women's Entrepreneur" award for her ‘Love Mhashy’ kiosk.

ALSO READ: