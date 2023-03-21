Partner Content By KT Engage
Get fit, stay safe, and find a certified trainer with REPs UAE
Are you tired of sifting through unqualified fitness trainers?
Look no further than REPs UAE, the premier platform for fitness enthusiasts and aspiring professionals alike.
Founded by Naser Al Tamimi in 2013, REPs UAE has revolutionised the fitness industry in the UAE by setting high standards for professionalism, competence, and safety among its members. Al Tamimi set out to create a regulatory body that would bring a level of professionalism to the industry that was previously lacking.
With a commitment to ongoing education and keeping up with the latest trends and techniques, members of REPs UAE strive to deliver the highest quality fitness training possible. And with the support of club operators who ensure their trainers are registered with REPs UAE, you can rest assured that your fitness journey is in good hands.
Celebrating 10 Years
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the formation of REPs UAE.
To celebrate this milestone, REPs UAE launched the 'REPs Industry Awards' which took place on February 9 at the Address Skyview Hotel, Downtown Dubai.
The awards provided an opportunity for individuals, facilities, and businesses to be recognised for their contribution and dedication to the health, fitness, and wellness of the UAE population.
A total of 20 categories were awarded and judged by an expert panel of judges from the UAE and abroad. The biggest winners of the evening were the Wellfit group, who took home six first-place awards, and Fitness First who snapped up five first-place and 10 runners-up awards.
Onwards and upwards
REPs UAE not only serves as a register for exercise professionals but also as a platform to drive the industry onward and upwards. It's a supportive community that fosters growth and development in the fitness industry by bringing exercise professionals together at monthly networking and educational events while honouring them at events such as the REPs Industry Awards.
REPs UAE works in tandem with the UAE's fitness authorities like the Dubai Sports Council to help inspire people of all ages with preventable lifestyle diseases like obesity, heart disease and diabetes, to drop their dangerous habits and replace them with healthy ones.
But this challenge can only be undertaken if today's trainers have the skills, knowledge, and competencies to adequately cater to these segments of the population, which is why REPs UAE remain strong in their commitment to raising the standards of the fitness industry as well as creating opportunities for their members who have worked hard to attain approved qualifications and on-going education to enhance their professionalism in this competitive sphere.