Partner Content By KT Engage
From emails to product experience: How Netcore Cloud is reinventing customer engagement in UAE
Netcore Cloud is a global leader in customer communication, engagement, and retention, with a quarter-century of experience as a profitable SaaS company.
Its cutting-edge technology is designed to build human connections, enabling e-commerce and D2C marketers in the UAE and worldwide to deliver AI-powered customer experiences across email, mobile, web, and other channels.
With offices in Mumbai, Southeast Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas, Netcore serves over 6,500 brands globally, delivering over 20 billion emails a month and tracking upwards of 120 trillion marketing events every year. Its fully-integrated martech stack is trusted by global brands to plan and execute campaigns effectively, accelerating growth.
In just 2.5 years since beginning operations in the UAE, Netcore has onboarded some of the market's most well-known brands, including Sharaf DG, Gulf News, Tommy Hilfiger, Danube Homes, and Life Pharmacy, offering a wide range of services such as email marketing, customer engagement, personalisation, and product experience. In this article, we'll take a deep dive into Netcore's products and explore how leading UAE brands have benefited from them.
Netcore's email API helps R&B Fashion increase customer engagement by 70 per cent
Netcore's email platform utilises the latest technology, including AMP and BIMI, to enable users to build, integrate, and deliver emails in seconds, facilitating more meaningful and valuable customer connections. R&B Fashion, a popular fashion retailer, sought to expand its online presence while also strengthening its relationship with existing customers via email. By employing Netcore Cloud's AI engine Raman, the brand was able to profile each email subscriber based on their previous data, conduct real-time behavioral analysis across multiple touchpoints, and recommend implementing Send Time Optimisation (STO). With Netcore Cloud's help, R&B delivered email campaigns at the perfect time to subscribers, resulting in a 20 per cent increase in open rates and a 70 per cent increase in click-through rates.
Netcore Cloud's AI-Powered Personalisation drives 45 per cent uplift in conversions and revenue for Danube Homes
Netcore Cloud leverages machine learning and data analysis to automate the delivery of highly personalised campaigns to individual customers through their preferred channels, driving higher engagement. Leading home improvement and furnishing retail brand, Danube Homes faced challenges like cart abandonment, high drop-off rate, and low revenue due to the absence of automation and the right martech systems.
To increase customer engagement, conversions, and revenue, Danube Homes partnered with Netcore Cloud to implement a targeted marketing strategy and set up automation to reach out to their customers at every step of their life cycle. As a result, Danube Homes achieved a remarkable 45 per cent uplift in conversions and revenue using Netcore Cloud’s Customer Engagement and Experience platform.
How EROS Group is using Netcore Cloud's personalisation solution to boost engagement and conversions
Netcore empowers businesses to deliver personalised experiences at every touchpoint, helping customers discover products they want through on-site recommendations, personalised content, and offers across channels. EROS, the retail arm of Eros Group, leverages Netcore Cloud's personalization solution to increase engagement and conversions. With an online platform gaining momentum, EROS utilises an omnichannel approach to keep their customers engaged with personalised recommendations both on-site and off-site, guiding them in the right direction throughout their purchase journey.
XL Axiata achieves 53 per cent increase in feature adoption with Netcore Cloud's Product Experience Platform
Netcore Cloud's product experience platform allows brands to contextualise and nudge users toward specific actions that increase feature adoption, user engagement, conversion, and app retention. With easy-to-use tools, marketers can conduct low-code A/B tests, on-the-fly experiments, and create optimised journeys in minutes. XL Axiata, a leading telecommunications provider in Indonesia, partnered with Netcore to power up its product experience and optimize user journeys. Using no-code spotlight nudges and A/B tests through Netcore's platform, XL Axiata achieved a remarkable 53 per cent increase in feature adoption, helping them guide users toward selecting a package that offered substantial growth within a quarter.
Netcore Cloud's innovative and comprehensive suite of products has already made significant impacts on customer engagement and retention for leading UAE brands. As Netcore continues to expand its offerings and partnerships in the region and beyond, the future looks bright for businesses seeking to leverage cutting-edge technology to build stronger customer connections and drive growth. With its AI-powered solutions and focus on human connections, Netcore is well-positioned to help brands navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape and deliver exceptional customer experiences in the years to come.